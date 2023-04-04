eGeneration achieves prestigious “Gold partner” status of Dell

04 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
eGeneration achieves prestigious “Gold partner” status of Dell

04 April, 2023, 06:00 pm
eGeneration has been made the Gold Partner of Dell in Bangladesh in recognition of its remarkable effort in contributing to business growth in the local market alongside building knowledge and preference among customers about Dell's latest innovations.   

"The painstaking achievement was made through relentless labor of team eGeneration and wholehearted cooperation from team Dell over the span of the last few years," reads a eGeneration release on Tuesday.

Dell is among the world's leading technology companies helping to transform people's lives with extraordinary capabilities. From hybrid cloud solutions to high-performance computing to ambitious social impact and sustainability initiatives impacts everyone, everywhere. Dell ranked 34th (overall) and 4th in technology segment in fortune 500 list. 

eGeneration is the country's first software company listed under Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchange. eGeneration provides solutions like – Hardware, Custom Developed Software, Learning Management System, Hospital Management Information System, ERP, Modern Workplace Solutions, Cyber Security and many more. 

Shameem Ahsan, managing director of eGeneration Ltd said, "eGeneration is committed to provide knowledge-based business transformation solutions in our local market. Our team is fully focused on embarking upon the new Journey. Dell is helping cultivate the culture of 'Unstoppable Innovation' for our customers/ partners. We are thankful to Dell for their continued trust and support". 

Moving forward with the partnership, Atiqur Rahman, Country Director of Dell Technologies Bangladesh said, "I would like to congratulate eGeneration Team for achieving Gold Tier status. eGeneration's commitment to improve skills and knowledge is truly impressive and inspiring. I have no doubt that the competency level will bring great benefits to business and clients alike, and I'm excited to see what eGeneration will achieve in the future. Looking forward to continuing our partnership and working together towards even greater success." 

