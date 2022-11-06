eGeneration achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

06 November, 2022
eGeneration achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

Software solution company eGeneration Ltd has been successfully certified as ISO 9001:2015.

ISO 9001:2015 is defined by the International Organization for Standardization that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS).

A certificate giving ceremony was held at eGeneration's head office, where Md Ali Akbar, Director from Excellency BD accredited by International Accreditation Service (IAS), USA, handed over the certificate to Ismat Jahan, Head of Human Resource and Md Arefin Hasan Khan, Head of Project Management Office (PMO) in presence of SM Ashraful Islam, Chairman, eGeneration Ltd, reads a press release.

The certification of ISO 9001:2015 indicates that eGeneration Ltd has the capability to consistently provide products and services that meet client and regulatory requirements and demonstrate continuous improvement, the release added. 

At the event from Excellency BD Md Rezwanul Haque, Head of Business Development; Mahenur Morshed, Manager- Certification and from eGeneration Ltd Md Mazharul Islam, Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Sabbir Sakir, Head of Strategy; Moniruzzaman Haque, Senior Business Analyst were present.

SM Ashraful Islam, Chairman, eGeneration Ltd, believes that achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification will aid the organisation to exceed our client expectations, ensure prompt and effective service deliveries and will provide the highest possible level of service quality to them.

Md Ali Akbar, Director, Excellency BD said, "As the guided ISO implementation process began with eGeneration, we saw that they were well set for it. Subsequently they received the certification once completing the audit and assessment processes. The certificate is a true testament of eGeneration's dedicated effort and continuous drive in advancing towards improved quality management in service delivery. I wish them success and a bright future all together."

