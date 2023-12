The Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) of Uttara University organised a day-long event to celebrate 'EEE DAY 2023' with the motto "Sustainable Development towards Smart Bangladesh" at its permanent campus in Dhaka on Friday (1 December).

Prof Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, vice-chancellor of Uttara University, inaugurated the ceremony as the chief guest, reads a press release.