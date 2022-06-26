Edvive receives $50,000 pre-seed investment 

26 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Edvive, an education technology company based in Bangladesh has received a $50,000 pre-seed investment.

Edvive is currently working with a multiverse of language learning apps to help learn a language in the most efficient way, said a press release. 

Four Bangladeshi technology investors led the amount with a collective experience of 20 years in the industry. 

Previously, Edvive received $300,000 of in-kind support from Microsoft and Google for startups. Additionally, they have received the Bangladesh government's IDEA project grant.

The team has already served 29,000 students and collaborated with significant stakeholders like British Council, IDP, and Education USA. 

Currently, they are in the pivot mood of product development and will use the current funding for global user acquisition.

The founder of Edvive, Mohidul Alam is a young student who finished high school and is aspiring to study at New York University, Abu Dhabi. 

He said, "It's hard to receive investment at such age and I am one of the fortunate receiving. However, this funding will be an eye-opener to the investors helping young entrepreneurs to solve real-life problems. All credit goes to our amazing mentors, advisors, and humble team members who have been a part of the journey from day one."

With this investment, Edvive is planning to develop its apps, acquire sizeable global users and hire an amazing talent pool. 

