Education, Research and Development Forum kicks off journey to patron research

With an aim to bring in critical and empirical analysis on the challenging contemporary issues facing the nation, a new platform comprising eminent academic has been launched encompassing wide range of disciplines.

Titled as "Education Research and Development Forum", this vast network of academics would seek to explore and bring in fresh perspectives, based on solid academic research, as regards to ways to address fourth industrial revolution, mordenisation of agriculture and a host of contemporary issues.

In an era of disinformation coupled with a first changing geo political landscape, members under this network would remain focused on presenting proper research before the policymakers, added the speakers at the launching event held on Saturday at the Press Club in the capital.

Professor Md. Sazzad Hossain, a member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission, and Professor Mohammad Badruzzaman Bhuiyan, treasurer of Barisal University have been made president and secretary of the this network.

Anchored on the values laid out by the founding father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman, a key objective of this network is also to counter ceaseless propaganda peddled by the anti liberation and anti-national forces to take the country back into the pit of chaos and misrule, the speakers added.