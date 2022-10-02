Education, Research and Development Forum kicks off journey to patron research

Corporates

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 05:22 pm

Related News

Education, Research and Development Forum kicks off journey to patron research

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 05:22 pm
Education, Research and Development Forum kicks off journey to patron research

With an aim to bring in critical and empirical analysis on the challenging contemporary issues facing the nation, a new platform comprising eminent academic has been launched encompassing wide range of disciplines.

Titled as "Education Research and Development Forum", this vast network of academics would seek to explore and bring in fresh perspectives, based on solid academic research, as regards to ways to address fourth industrial revolution, mordenisation of agriculture and a host of contemporary issues.

In an era of disinformation coupled with a first changing geo political landscape, members under this network would remain focused on presenting proper research before the policymakers, added the speakers at the launching event held on Saturday at the Press Club in the capital.  

Professor Md. Sazzad Hossain, a member of Bangladesh University Grants Commission, and Professor Mohammad Badruzzaman Bhuiyan, treasurer of Barisal University have been made president and secretary of the this network.

Anchored on the values laid out by the founding father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman, a key objective of this network is also to counter ceaseless propaganda peddled by the anti liberation and anti-national forces to take the country back into the pit of chaos and misrule, the speakers added.

Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

4h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

6h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

19h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

19h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

20h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets