Edtech company Interactive Cares to hold Career Fair 2022

In a bid to connect the youth with top industry professionals of the country leading edtech company Interactive Cares has decided to organise "Interactive Cares Presents Career Fair-2022."

The three-day-long virtual fair will be held from 20 to 22 May, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Interested participants can register with the link provided on Interactive Cares Facebook Page and explore their career prospects.

The registration process, which is completely free of cost, will close on Wednesday (18 May.)

Participants will get the opportunity to build a professional network, attend career-related sessions, chance to have mock interviews, etc.

Above all, top companies in Bangladesh will recruit deserving candidates through virtual interviews, as well as will receive CVs, added the release.

Marking the occasion, Co-Founder and COO of Interactive Cares Jamila Bupasha Khushbu said, 'We have tried to maintain diversification in the career fair.

"Students from all fields can participate in the fair and they will get diversified speakers."

Experts from different industries, including Tajdin Hassan, Enayet Chowdhury, Sabira Mehrin, Sumit Saha, Saidur Rahman Shetu, Mohammad Oli Ahad and other esteemed speakers will be sharing their personal experiences, and insights to guide others with their valuable suggestions at the event.

