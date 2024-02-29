EDOTCO's solar energy lighting up dreams of underserved children in Bangladesh

EDOTCO Bangladesh's Tower2Power project has become the beacon of hope for 7,000+ unserved students in 50 child development centers. In this article, we will take a closer look at how the collaboration between Action Aid Bangladesh and EDOTCO Bangladesh helps connect and illuminate the lives of underserved children through green energy.

In confronting the climate crisis, clean energy emerges as a conduit to enduring sustainability. Winning partnerships between the private sector and the non-profit development sector ensure transparency and uphold the highest standards. Now is the time to deliver reliable, environmentally sustainable electricity to marginalized communities, aligning with the UN's SDG goals.

As the world strides toward sustainable energy goals, progress remains insufficient. By 2030, an estimated 660 million people will lack electricity, impacting various aspects of life including education.

Despite a global increase in electricity access from 87% to 91% (2015-2021), achieving universal access relies on clean energy solutions like solar power. Expanding solar infrastructure is crucial, not only enhancing daily living conditions but also fostering educational opportunities for children and promoting a sustainable ecology.

Solar power empowering rural dreams

Through its CSR efforts, Bangladesh's leading tower infrastructure company EDOTCO Bangladesh identifies and connects the gaps within diverse communities by ensuring access to free electricity produced from green energy. Improving the impact on living standards and the educational environment for underserved children, EDOTCO Bangladesh aims to harness its resources to provide electricity and positively influence the future trajectories of young individuals.

With this vision on the horizon, EDOTCO Bangladesh and ActionAid International Bangladesh Society are continuing their enduring partnership with the "Tower2Power" (T2P) project. EDOTCO's visionary T2P goes beyond a CSR initiative, providing electricity access to 50 child development centres across Bangladesh. This empowerment initiative aims to transform the lives of students aged 4 to 18, fostering solar-driven progress and enhancing their educational experience.

EDOTCO's drive to lighten up lives

The T2P project between EDOTCO Bangladesh and ActionAid International Bangladesh Society has brought about significant positive changes in communities through the installation of 50 solar panels in ActionAid Shishu Bikash Kendra (Child Development Centers). This initiative ensures a constant supply of electricity by positively impacting over 7,000 children who now have well-lit rooms, safe spaces for studying, participating in extracurricular activities, and enjoying educational content through digital tools.

Beyond immediate benefits, this project introduces children to electricity for the first time in some cases, fostering awareness of solar and sustainable energy. It not only contributes to a brighter future for these children but also instils a sense of environmental responsibility, creating a more sustainable and empowered community.

Stories of the real impact

Meticulously chosen based on limited access to reliable electricity, 50 Shishu Bikash Kendra in regions including Thanchi, Biswambarpur, Ghoraghat, Bakalia, Kallyanpur, Chanpara, Phulbari, Lalmonirhat, and Shyamnagar were selected for solar panel installation.

Riya, a 13-year-old student from Ghoraghat, faced educational challenges due to her community's lack of private tutors and financial constraints. As she joined ActionAid Shishu Bikash Kendra in 2018, her education became a lifeline for her future. Despite the lack of electricity hindering effective learning, the installation of solar power has brightened Riya's educational journey.

"In our village, we have a special place known as 'Our Own World.' This is a dedicated space for children established by ActionAid, where we engage in learning, playing, and various activities. We take great pleasure in visiting Our Own World because it allows us the freedom to learn while having fun. However, during the summer months, my friends and I faced discomfort attending sessions with extreme heat as there was no electricity available in our child space. Fortunately, with the support of EDOTCO Bangladesh and ActionAid, a solar panel has recently been installed in our child space, and it has transformed the place into something magical. Now, for the first time, we have continuous electrical power, which provides us with fans and lights. This has brought us immense joy and made our time at Our Own World even more enjoyable," an ecstatic Riya speaks about how the T2P initiative has vastly affected the lives of many students like her.

Ensuring growth for the better and connected future

EDOTCO Bangladesh's T2P symbolises a shift towards a fair, low-carbon future, impacting children, families, and communities. This resilient effort illuminates a promising future for marginalised children, underscoring EDOTCO's commitment to sustainable development. As EDOTCO Bangladesh leads by example for using green energy, the solar panels installed across underserved communities are set to inspires stakeholders to utilise their resources for a more equitable future for all.