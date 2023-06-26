EDOTCO reaches 25,000 tenancies, reinforcing commitment to national digital transformation

Corporates

Press Release
26 June, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 09:19 pm

Related News

EDOTCO reaches 25,000 tenancies, reinforcing commitment to national digital transformation

Press Release
26 June, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 09:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

EDOTCO Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services provider in the country, has announced reaching 25,000 tenancies across its extensive network of over 17,000 towers nationwide.

This accomplishment underscores the company's unwavering commitment to developing a robust and extensive network infrastructure in support of Bangladesh's ongoing digital transformation, said a press release

Since its establishment in 2013, EDOTCO Bangladesh has emerged as a prominent figure in bridging the digital divide and delivering advanced, innovative telecommunications infrastructure across the nation, ensuring uninterrupted network connectivity. This latest milestone, achieved through collaboration with mobile network operators (MNOs), highlights EDOTCO's advocacy for infrastructure sharing, minimising tower redundancies, reducing costs for MNOs, and promoting efficient maintenance and service. By advocating infrastructure sharing, EDOTCO aims to create a sustainable telecom ecosystem that is both cost-efficient and environmentally friendly.

Expressing his delight, Sunil Issac, country managing director of EDOTCO Bangladesh, said, "Reaching the milestone of 25,000 tenancies is a moment of great pride, not only for EDOTCO Bangladesh but also for the telecom industry at large, as it addresses the nationwide demand for connectivity. Our commitment lies in connecting the unconnected by rapidly deploying infrastructure sites nationwide and advocating infrastructure sharing to reduce redundancies and promote efficiency."

He added, "By sharing infrastructure, we can minimise tower duplication, reduce costs per GB for MNOs, and ensure efficient maintenance and service. Furthermore, this approach reduces carbon emissions, as it optimises the use of existing towers rather than constructing new ones. In line with the Smart Bangladesh Vision set forth by the government, we collaborate effectively with industry stakeholders to shape the future connectivity of Bangladesh, promoting sustainability every step of the way."

EDOTCO Bangladesh is a subsidiary of the Malaysian-based EDOTCO Group, the sixth-largest telecom tower infrastructure company in the world, is committed to sustainable infrastructure. The company's dedication to sustainable practice is reflected in its innovative and eco-friendly solutions, such as the Bamboo Tower, Hybrid Solar-Wind Tower, Spun Prestressed Concrete Towers, and Smart Pole Street Furniture.

An event was held on 22 June at BKSP in Savar, Dhaka. The event brought together industry leaders, partners, stakeholders and senior members of EDOTCO Bangladesh.

edotco Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

13h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

11h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

3h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

1h | TBS World
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

7h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month