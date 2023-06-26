EDOTCO reaches 25,000 tenancies, reinforcing commitment to national digital transformation

EDOTCO Bangladesh, an integrated telecommunications infrastructure services provider in the country, has announced reaching 25,000 tenancies across its extensive network of over 17,000 towers nationwide.

This accomplishment underscores the company's unwavering commitment to developing a robust and extensive network infrastructure in support of Bangladesh's ongoing digital transformation, said a press release

Since its establishment in 2013, EDOTCO Bangladesh has emerged as a prominent figure in bridging the digital divide and delivering advanced, innovative telecommunications infrastructure across the nation, ensuring uninterrupted network connectivity. This latest milestone, achieved through collaboration with mobile network operators (MNOs), highlights EDOTCO's advocacy for infrastructure sharing, minimising tower redundancies, reducing costs for MNOs, and promoting efficient maintenance and service. By advocating infrastructure sharing, EDOTCO aims to create a sustainable telecom ecosystem that is both cost-efficient and environmentally friendly.

Expressing his delight, Sunil Issac, country managing director of EDOTCO Bangladesh, said, "Reaching the milestone of 25,000 tenancies is a moment of great pride, not only for EDOTCO Bangladesh but also for the telecom industry at large, as it addresses the nationwide demand for connectivity. Our commitment lies in connecting the unconnected by rapidly deploying infrastructure sites nationwide and advocating infrastructure sharing to reduce redundancies and promote efficiency."

He added, "By sharing infrastructure, we can minimise tower duplication, reduce costs per GB for MNOs, and ensure efficient maintenance and service. Furthermore, this approach reduces carbon emissions, as it optimises the use of existing towers rather than constructing new ones. In line with the Smart Bangladesh Vision set forth by the government, we collaborate effectively with industry stakeholders to shape the future connectivity of Bangladesh, promoting sustainability every step of the way."

EDOTCO Bangladesh is a subsidiary of the Malaysian-based EDOTCO Group, the sixth-largest telecom tower infrastructure company in the world, is committed to sustainable infrastructure. The company's dedication to sustainable practice is reflected in its innovative and eco-friendly solutions, such as the Bamboo Tower, Hybrid Solar-Wind Tower, Spun Prestressed Concrete Towers, and Smart Pole Street Furniture.

An event was held on 22 June at BKSP in Savar, Dhaka. The event brought together industry leaders, partners, stakeholders and senior members of EDOTCO Bangladesh.