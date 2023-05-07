EDOTCO Bangladesh appoints Sunil Isaac as country managing director to expand its tower footprint

Corporates

Press Release
07 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 07:44 pm

Related News

EDOTCO Bangladesh appoints Sunil Isaac as country managing director to expand its tower footprint

Press Release
07 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 07:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

EDOTCO Bangladesh, a telecommunications infrastructure services provider, has announced the appointment of Sunil Isaac as its new country managing director.

With over 27 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Sunil will spearhead EDOTCO Bangladesh's expansion efforts, especially in building more towers to connect the unconnected and support the country's digital transformation, said a press release.

Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications markets in the world, and the demand for tower infrastructure is increasing at an unprecedented rate. EDOTCO Bangladesh aims to address this growing demand, particularly in underserved areas, by working with the ecosystem players to intensify infrastructure availability and co-sharing. The company believes there is a strong need for the government and the industry to work together to bridge the digital divide between the rural and urban populations to enable Smart Bangladesh's vision, reads the release.

"Bangladesh is a priority market for EDOTCO, and we take great pride in being a partner of Bangladesh's digital transformation for over a decade. We will continue our efforts alongside the ecosystem players to accelerate equitable connectivity and shape the future of digital connectivity in the country," said Adlan Tajudin, Group CEO of EDOTCO Group.

"Sunil's appointment as the new Country Managing Director of EDOTCO Bangladesh reinforces our commitment to providing world-class telecommunications infrastructure services and delivering innovative solutions that drive growth and sustainability. Under his leadership, we are confident that EDOTCO Bangladesh will continue to be the country's leading tower infrastructure provider."

Sunil's leadership will ensure that EDOTCO Bangladesh's expansion plans are executed successfully. He will work closely with the company's talented local teams to drive growth and innovation, particularly in 5G and energy efficiency. Sunil will also focus on building strong partnerships with stakeholders to ensure that EDOTCO Bangladesh is well-positioned to meet the needs of its customers and contribute to the country's digital transformation, reads the release.

"I am thrilled to join EDOTCO Bangladesh at this exciting time in the company's growth journey," said Sunil Isaac.

"My focus will be on helping our customers to expand their reach to the unconnected or under-connected people by expanding our tower infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas. I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation, build strong partnerships, and deliver value to our customers."

In addition to expanding its tower footprint, EDOTCO Bangladesh is also preparing for the next wave of technology innovation, including 5G and new spectrum rollouts. The company is also committed to building a sustainable and resilient tower infrastructure in the country and has a strong track record of investing in efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and improve energy efficiency. It currently operates and manages a portfolio of over 17,000 towers in the country, making it one of Bangladesh's leading tower infrastructure providers, according to the media release.

edotco Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

7h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

9h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

20m | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

2h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

1h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

4h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work