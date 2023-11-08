Edison Real Estate's customers will enjoy special offers from Biman Bangladesh

08 November, 2023, 08:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Edison Real Estate Limited, the fastest growing real estate brand of the country has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited, the national flag carrier.

According to the agreement, The state owned airlines will offer Multiple attractive benefits to Edison Royal Club members, an exclusive loyalty program by Edison Real Estate for its honourable customers.

All customers of the developer will enjoy reward tickets, redemption upgrade, lounge access, extra baggage allowance, discount offers and earn mileage by becoming a member of Loyalty Club by Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd.

Taiabur Rahman, Head of the Marketing & Customer Experience, Edison Real Estate and, Mohammed Salahuddin, Director – Marketing & Sales Biman Bangladesh Airlines laid the partnership on pen and paper on behalf of their respective organization on Thursday 23 October 2023 at Biman head office - Balaka Bhaban, Kurmitola of the capital. From the realtor, Ninian Adhikary Nitol, Assistant Manager - Marketing; and Faruque Ahmed, Project Manager, PSS Implementation Project along with Quazi M. Azizul Islam, Manager Commercial (Addl. Charge) & Loyalty Club of the airline were present in the ceremony.

