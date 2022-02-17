Edison Real Estate signs agreement with IPDC Finance 

IPDC Finance Limited signed an agreement with Edison Real Estate Limited at the head office of Edison Group on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Chief Business Officer Ahmed Pasha from Edison Real Estate Limited and Head of Retail Business Savrina Arifin from IPDC Finance Limited signed the agreement, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, IPDC Finance will better serve the customers of Edison Real Estate with the faster loan and other facilities, reads a press release.

Chief Operating Officer SM Sahidul Karim of Edison Real Estate and IPDC Finance Limited's Head of Mortgage & AGM Mohammad Kayum Khan and other senior officials of both the companies were present in this ceremony.