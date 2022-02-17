Edison Real Estate signs agreement with IPDC Finance 

Corporates

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 04:50 pm

Related News

Edison Real Estate signs agreement with IPDC Finance 

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Logo of IPDC Finance
Logo of IPDC Finance

IPDC Finance Limited signed an agreement with Edison Real Estate Limited at the head office of Edison Group on Tuesday. 

On the occasion, Chief Business Officer Ahmed Pasha from Edison Real Estate Limited and Head of Retail Business Savrina Arifin from IPDC Finance Limited signed the agreement, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, IPDC Finance will better serve the customers of Edison Real Estate with the faster loan and other facilities, reads a press release.

Chief Operating Officer SM Sahidul Karim of Edison Real Estate and IPDC Finance Limited's Head of Mortgage & AGM Mohammad Kayum Khan and other senior officials of both the companies were present in this ceremony. 

Edison real estate / IPDC Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

6h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

7h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

4h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

51m | Videos
Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

Barcelona backs in Europa League after 17 years

2h | Videos
Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

Bangshal for different brands of bicycles

3h | Videos
Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

Rice bran oil’s Tk300cr boost to Bogura exports

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 