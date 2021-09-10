Edison real estate sign agreement with Bangladesh chamber of industries

Edison Real Estate, a Real estate company on Thursday singed a bilateral agreement with Bangladesh Chamber of Industries at the real state company's office.

The Chairman of Edison Group Mr. Aminur Rashid, Chief Business Officer Ahmed Pasha, Chief Operating Officer SM Sahidul Karim along with senior officials of Edison Real Estate and President of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries Anwar Ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), Sr. Vice President Prity Chakrabarty, vice president Shahidul Islam Nuru Vice President Shahidul Islam Niru, Director Ranjan Chowdhury, Delwar Hossain Raja were present among others.

Edison Group company, made its debut in the real estate sector in 2015.