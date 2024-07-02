Edison Real Estate Ltd inks partnership with Haier Bangladesh Ltd

Edison Real Estate Ltd, one of fastest growing real estate brand of the country and Haier Bangladesh Ltd the global consumer electronics giant, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Edison Real Estate's office premise in the capital's Tejgaon.

Haier Bangladesh will offer upto 15% discount on their electronics products such as TV, air conditioner, refrigerator, freezer, and washing machine to the honorable members of Edison Royal Club, first of a kind loyalty program in the real estate sector, reads a press release.

Ahmed Pasha, Director – Product & Marketing, Edison Real Estate; and Ashraful Alam, Head of Sales, Haier Bangladesh put the partnership on pen and paper, on behalf of respective corporations.

Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, General Manager – Head of Marketing and Customer Experience; and Ninian Adhikary Nitol, Deputy Manager – Marketing, from the developer; Mejbah Uddin, Head of Product Management; Md Raju Ahmed, Manager – Corporate Sales and Niu Huaxia, PGH from the multinational home appliances manufacturer graced the event.