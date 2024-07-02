Edison Real Estate Ltd inks partnership with Haier Bangladesh Ltd

02 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 06:44 pm

Edison Real Estate Ltd inks partnership with Haier Bangladesh Ltd

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Edison Real Estate Ltd, one of fastest growing real estate brand of the country and Haier Bangladesh Ltd the global consumer electronics giant, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Edison Real Estate's office premise in the capital's Tejgaon.

Haier Bangladesh will offer upto 15% discount on their electronics products such as TV, air conditioner, refrigerator, freezer, and washing machine to the honorable members of Edison Royal Club, first of a kind loyalty program in the real estate sector, reads a press release.

Ahmed Pasha, Director – Product & Marketing, Edison Real Estate; and Ashraful Alam, Head of Sales, Haier Bangladesh put the partnership on pen and paper, on behalf of respective corporations. 

Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, General Manager – Head of Marketing and Customer Experience; and Ninian Adhikary Nitol, Deputy Manager – Marketing, from the developer; Mejbah Uddin, Head of Product Management; Md Raju Ahmed, Manager – Corporate Sales and Niu Huaxia, PGH from the multinational home appliances manufacturer graced the event.

Edison Real Estate Ltd / Haier Bangladesh Ltd

