Edison Real Estate and GPH Ispat Forge Strategic Partnership

Corporates

Press Release
22 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 05:46 pm

Edison Real Estate and GPH Ispat Forge Strategic Partnership

Leading the signing were Mr. Aminur Rashid, Chairman & CEO of Edison Real Estate Ltd, and Mr.  Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Managing Director of GPH Ispat Ltd. 

Press Release
22 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 05:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Edison Real Estate Ltd and GPH Ispat Ltd. recently signed a strategic partnership agreement at  Edison Group's headquarters situated in Tejgaon.  

This partnership ensures the usage of materials designed to optimize performance while minimizing environmental impact. These materials incorporate innovative technologies and sustainable practices, ensuring that the projects are not only built to last but also contribute to a greener future. 

Leading the signing were Mr. Aminur Rashid, Chairman & CEO of Edison Real Estate Ltd, and Mr.  Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Managing Director of GPH Ispat Ltd. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The signing ceremony was also graced by the presence of Mr. Md. Alamgir Kabir, Chairman of  GPH Ispat Ltd, Mr. Salehin Musfique Sadaf- Director, and Mr. Md. Anamul Islam, General Manager - Head of Corporate Sales. 

Representing Edison Real Estate, Mr. Masud Alam, Additional Director, Mr. Mohammed Taiabur  Rahman, General Manager – Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, and Mr. Suman  Chandra Mazumdar, Assistant General Manager- Supply Chain Management, humbly participated in the ceremony. Additionally, the event was attended by other esteemed senior officials from both organizations.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

7h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

6h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

26m | Videos
NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

51m | Videos
Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

Bangladesh lags behind USA in game-reading capability

1h | Videos
Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

Jhenaidah-4 MP murdered in India, dismembered body recovered 8 days after he went missing: Kolkata police

2h | Videos