Edison Real Estate and GPH Ispat Forge Strategic Partnership

Edison Real Estate Ltd and GPH Ispat Ltd. recently signed a strategic partnership agreement at Edison Group's headquarters situated in Tejgaon.

This partnership ensures the usage of materials designed to optimize performance while minimizing environmental impact. These materials incorporate innovative technologies and sustainable practices, ensuring that the projects are not only built to last but also contribute to a greener future.

Leading the signing were Mr. Aminur Rashid, Chairman & CEO of Edison Real Estate Ltd, and Mr. Mohammed Jahangir Alam, Managing Director of GPH Ispat Ltd.

The signing ceremony was also graced by the presence of Mr. Md. Alamgir Kabir, Chairman of GPH Ispat Ltd, Mr. Salehin Musfique Sadaf- Director, and Mr. Md. Anamul Islam, General Manager - Head of Corporate Sales.

Representing Edison Real Estate, Mr. Masud Alam, Additional Director, Mr. Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, General Manager – Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, and Mr. Suman Chandra Mazumdar, Assistant General Manager- Supply Chain Management, humbly participated in the ceremony. Additionally, the event was attended by other esteemed senior officials from both organizations.