Edison Group ties up with Motorola

Edison Group, the most renowned conglomerate in Bangladesh, tied up with an international mobile handset brand named Motorola.

Under the agreement, Edison Group will act as Motorola Mobile's partner in Bangladesh, and Motorola Mobile will use Edison Group's mobile phone factory Edison Industries to start manufacturing handsets in Bangladesh.

Motorola unveils two new smartphones, the E32 and E22s, offering impressive features and capabilities for an enhanced mobile experience, reads a press release.

The Motorola E32 boasts a 6.5" HD+ IPS Fluid 90Hz IPS Punch Hole LCD Display, providing vivid visuals and smooth scrolling. Powered by a 2.3GHz Octa Core Processor, it offers seamless performance for multitasking and app usage. The device runs on Android 12, ensuring the latest software features and security updates.

Capture stunning photos with the E32's 50MP PDAF + 2MP Depth rear cameras and 8MP front camera. The device also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB, providing ample space for your apps, photos, and files. The 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting power, and the device supports Dual SIM for added convenience.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS-AGPS, and OTG for seamless data transfer and connectivity. The E22s also feature Fingerprint, Proximity, Light, Accelerometer, and Gravity sensors for added security and convenience.

On the other hand, the Motorola E22s offers similar features to the E32, including a 6.5" HD+ IPS 90Hz Punch Hole LCD Display, 2.3GHz Octa Core Processor, Android 12, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB). However, the E22s boasts an upgraded 16MP PDAF rear camera, allowing users to capture stunning photos with more detail and clarity.

Both the E22s and E32 are designed to deliver an immersive and powerful mobile experience, combining performance, functionality, and style. With their sleek design and advanced features, the Motorola E32 and E22s are ideal options for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich smartphone. Both handsets are available in Eco Black & Arctic Blue colors. The price of Moto E32 is 15,999 Taka and Moto E22s is 14,999 Taka.

Jakaria Shahid, managing director, Edison Group; Aminur Rashid, chairman, Edison Group, head of Sales & Marketing Abu Sayem, and Hariom Kumar Mishra, business head, Motorola India inaugurated the two handsets. Other Senior Executives of Edison Group were also present at the signing ceremony.