eCourier to deliver products sold at WE Entrepreneurs

Digital courier service eCourier and online locally produced selling group WE Entrepreneurs have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Saturday.

Under this agreement, eCourier will deliver all sorts of locally made products sold in the We Entrepreneurs group to customers, said an eCourier press release on Tuesday.

The signing event took place in Haji Shahab Uddin Complex, Mohakhali, at the WE office.

Chief Executive Officer of eCourier Biplob G Rahul, eCourier's Business Development Team Manager Md Zahidul Islam, Senior Executive at eCourier's Business Development Team Urmi Akhtar, President of WE Entrepreneurs Nasima Akter Nisha, WE members Jahanur Kabir Shakib and Imana Haque Jyoti were present during the signing ceremony.

During the signing ceremony, Biplob G Rahul said, "From now on, we will deliver all WE products to any part of the country in the fastest time possible."

Nasima Akter Nisha said, "Now the customer will not only be satisfied with the purchase of the product from us, but also with the safe delivery of his/her product."