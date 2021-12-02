eCourier and SSLCOMMERZ sign MoU 

eCourier, a reputed digital courier service provider in Bangladesh, signed an agreement with SSLCOMMERZ, Bangladesh's first payment gateway company for all types of online payments to merchants, on Thursday.

Under the MoU which was signed at SSL Commerce's head office in Karwan Bazar, the eCourier will henceforth act as the Escrow Verification Facilitator on behalf of SSLCOMMERZ, reads a press release.

In addition, eCourier will deliver logistics to all the merchants of SSLCOMMERZ across Bangladesh.

The signing ceremony was attended by eCourier Chief Executive Officer Biplob G Rahul, Deputy Director of Supply Network Operations Mohammad Nayeem Akhtar and SSLCOMMERZ Deputy Chief Md Iftekhar Alam Ishaq.

Biplob G Rahul on behalf of eCourier Bangladesh said, "We have a responsibility to deliver all the products in a safer way. It is a different feeling for us to work as an escrow verification facilitator and logistics delivery partner for their merchants on behalf of SSLCOMMERZ.

Speaking on behalf of SSL Commerce, Md Iftekhar Alam Ishaq said, "Today marks the beginning of a new era in Digital Bangladesh. We believe that e-Courier will work hard to ensure proper payment and timely delivery of logistics to the merchants.