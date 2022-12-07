“An Economy on the Move Bangladesh at Fifty,” a record of country’s 50 years development journey

Despite all challenges, Bangladesh's economy has made phenomenal progress in its 50 years' journey which also reflects in the book 'An Economy on the Move Bangladesh at Fifty,' economists said at the launching ceremony of the publication.

Nymphea Publication published the book edited by Sadiq Ahmed, Fakrul Alam and Ziaul Karim where total of 12 veteran economists contributed through their articles.

The authors of the book are state minister for planning Shamsul Alam, Mustafa K Mujeri, Neaz Mujeri, Selim Raihan, Zaidi Sattar, Abdur Razzaque, Bazlul H Khondker, Ahsan H Mansur, M Rokonuzzaman, Sarwar Jahan, Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, and Sadiq Ahmed.

"This book is a collection of great thoughts of some brilliant mind. I think it would be a magnificent piece of work that will keep and maintain the milestone of 50 years' achievement," Md Habibur Rahman, chief economist, Bangladesh Bank, said at the launching event of the book at a city hotel on Wednesday.

"In many writings of this book, we have seen that the extraordinary development of Bangladesh has been contributed by reforms in macroeconomic management, trade policy, investment and financial trade sector, infrastructure development, and human development in particular," he added.

He mentioned about the recent challenges like Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war adding that the recovery and rebound in Bangladesh is remarkable.

"The Bangladesh experience shows that despite many constraints, broad-based development is possible with the right kind of good economic management that can open up all sorts of opportunities for the people," read the preface of the book.

As the chief guest at the event, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that Bangladesh has done a miracle in its journey to development and prosperity.

From his research experience, he mentioned that the economic growth of a country with democracy is better than others and Bangladesh is one of them.