Echolalia: What should be done if a child echos

Corporates

Press Release
05 April, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 04:15 pm

Echolalia: What should be done if a child echos

Press Release
05 April, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2024, 04:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

If we observe closely, we'll notice many children repeating the same question when asked. For example, "How are you, Tuki?" Tuki will immediately respond with "How are you, Tuki?" and then ask, "What is your name?" Tuki will again echo, "What is your name?" Therefore, whatever you ask or say to the child, they echo it exactly. This characteristic is known as Echolalia.

To reduce a child's Echolalia, we will undertake the following measures:

1. When asking a child a question, we'll include the answer within the question itself. For example, instead of asking "What is your name?" without a prompt, we'll say, "What is your name, Tuki?" Here, the answer is embedded in the question. Then the child will grasp the last word and respond with "Tuki".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

2. Always ask questions in a low volume and respond in a high volume. For instance, softly ask, "What is your name, Tuki?" and gradually raise your voice towards the end when saying "Tuki" or the child's name.

3.Encourage the child to keep their mouth closed when asking questions or making inquiries, and only open it to respond. This will prevent them from repeating the question.

4. Engage in role-playing in front of the child, involving another person to demonstrate how to respond to questions. Since our children are visual learners, they can quickly learn by observing.

5. Apply deep lip pressure by gently pressing the child's lips together and counting from 1 to 10. Repeat this process 10 to 12 times at a time, 7 to 8 times a day. This will help the child learn to stay quiet.

By implementing these strategies consistently within our families, we can help our children improve their Echolalia quickly.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

6h | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

6h | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

18h | Videos
FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

19h | Videos
Borrowing costs to surge above 13.5% as Cenbank hikes reference rate again

Borrowing costs to surge above 13.5% as Cenbank hikes reference rate again

2h | Videos
Beef Paya Nihari

Beef Paya Nihari

3h | Videos