Echolalia: What should be done if a child echos

If we observe closely, we'll notice many children repeating the same question when asked. For example, "How are you, Tuki?" Tuki will immediately respond with "How are you, Tuki?" and then ask, "What is your name?" Tuki will again echo, "What is your name?" Therefore, whatever you ask or say to the child, they echo it exactly. This characteristic is known as Echolalia.

To reduce a child's Echolalia, we will undertake the following measures:

1. When asking a child a question, we'll include the answer within the question itself. For example, instead of asking "What is your name?" without a prompt, we'll say, "What is your name, Tuki?" Here, the answer is embedded in the question. Then the child will grasp the last word and respond with "Tuki".

2. Always ask questions in a low volume and respond in a high volume. For instance, softly ask, "What is your name, Tuki?" and gradually raise your voice towards the end when saying "Tuki" or the child's name.

3.Encourage the child to keep their mouth closed when asking questions or making inquiries, and only open it to respond. This will prevent them from repeating the question.

4. Engage in role-playing in front of the child, involving another person to demonstrate how to respond to questions. Since our children are visual learners, they can quickly learn by observing.

5. Apply deep lip pressure by gently pressing the child's lips together and counting from 1 to 10. Repeat this process 10 to 12 times at a time, 7 to 8 times a day. This will help the child learn to stay quiet.

By implementing these strategies consistently within our families, we can help our children improve their Echolalia quickly.