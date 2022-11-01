EC Organic Products launches 'Olio Orolio' olive oils

For the first time in Bangladesh, EC Organic Products Limited (ECOPL), a subsidiary of East Coast Group (ECG), one of the country's largest diversified conglomerates, has launched the finest varieties of Halal Olive Oils including Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Oil, and Skin Care Massage oil under the brand "Olio Orolio".

These oils are manufactured in their own cutting-edge factory facility under the guidance of Master olive oil specialist "Giuseppe Ursini" of Italy, the recipient of the prestigious award "The Gambero Rosso Oil Guide 2022" for best olive oil company of the year, said a press release.

"Olio Orolio" was officially unveiled at ECG headquarters in Gulshan-1 Tuesday. ECOPL Managing Director Tanveer A Chowdhury, ECG Director of Corporate Planning Dilruba Chowdhury, ECG Executive Director Retd Maj Gen Md Nayeem A Chowdhury, ECG CEO Masudur Rahim and other officials were present among the distinguished guests on behalf of ECOPL.

The company imports the highest quality raw materials from Italy in bulk storage and does packaging and bottling in various stock-keeping units in its State-of-the-Art automated facility using European machineries and following strict guidelines of "Ursini", one of the pioneers of Olive Oil Production in the world, with the motto of "Healthy Living Every Day, with Olio Orolio all the way".

Ursini is considered as olive oil maestro and the first individual to receive "Fit for Human Consumption" accreditation. "Olio Orolio" promises the highest quality Olive Oils with health benefits such as stabilizing cholesterol and blood pressure levels, alleviates weight reduction, and enriched in vitamin A, E & K.