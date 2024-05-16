EC Organic Products Limited expands Joggers Park Activation due to high demand

EC Organic Products Limited, a subsidiary of East Coast Group, has announced the expansion of their popular Joggers Park Activation programme.

The programme, launched in 2023, provides free health check-ups and promotes healthy eating habits to parkgoers at Shahabuddin Park in Gulshan, reads a press release.

The programme's success has led EC Organic Products Limited to expand its offerings for park visitors. Now, visitors can enjoy a variety of health-focused services, such as free health check-ups.

These include checks for blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight, available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 7am to 10am.

Additionally, visitors can receive free monthly nutrition consultations with a certified expert to help them make healthier food choices.

Every two months, the company also hosts food tasting sessions featuring delicious recipes made with their premium healthy oils, Olio Orolio olive oil, and EC Organic sunflower oil.

The dates for consultations and food tastings are announced in advance on the social media pages of Olio Orolio Olive Oil and EC Organic Sunflower Oil.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response at Shahabuddin Park," said Tanveer A Chowdhury, managing director of EC Organic Products Limited while officially inaugurating the free nutrition consultation and health check-up programme on 10 May.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to promoting healthy living for all. We are dedicated to serving Bangladeshis with high-quality products at affordable prices. This programme is part of our social responsibility efforts, and we plan to undertake similar initiatives in the future," he added.

The event was also joined by representatives from Five R Associates Limited, the company that maintains the park.

The representatives included Zahed Rahman, executive vice president, and Md Monir Hossain, junior assistant vice president, Sales & Marketing. Majharul Islam Siddique, brand development manager of East Coast Group along with his EC Organic brand team, was also present to supervise the brand activation.