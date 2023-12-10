EBL,Lakeshore Heights sign agreement

10 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) and Rakesh Kunwar, General Manager of Lakeshore Heights signed a deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently. 

Under the agreement EBL cardholders can enjoy special benefits at the star hotel in the Gulshan area of the city. 

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager of EBL and Mohammad Zunaid, Asst. Manager, Sales and Marketing of Lakeshore Heights were present on the occasion.

