EBL,Air Astra sign agreement

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail, and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Imran Asif, chief executive officer of Air Astra signed a customer benefit agreement in Dhaka recently.

Under the agreement, EBL cardholders to enjoy discount on base fare of the airline's tickets.

Md. Bin Mazid Khan, head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions, EBL and Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Sales of Air Astra were present among others on the occasion.