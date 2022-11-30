EBL wins Mastercard Excellence Award-2022  in two categories

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has won the Mastercard Excellence Award 2022 in two categories.

The categories are – Mastercard Prepaid Business and Mastercard Online Acquiring Business, reads an official press release.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the award trophies to Managing EBL Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, at a ceremony held at a city hotel recently.

Md Khurshid Alam, executive director, Bangladesh Bank (BB), M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME Banking, EBL, Vikas Varma, COO, South Asia, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard were present among others.

