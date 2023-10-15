EBL wins ICSB gold award for corporate governance

Corporates

Press Release
15 October, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

EBL wins ICSB gold award for corporate governance

Press Release
15 October, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 04:58 pm
EBL wins ICSB gold award for corporate governance

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has won gold award in general banking category at the 10th ICSB National Award 2022 for Corporate Governance Excellence held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel on Saturday (14 October).  

EBL was recognised for its outstanding corporate governance practices as well as transparency and accountability in overall management, reads a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL received the award and certificate from Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.   
A total of 40 companies in 14 different categories were awarded at the ceremony.

Ali Reza Iftekhar said in his reaction, "A recognition from a professional body like ICSB is special. This award will inspire us in our greater commitment to sound corporate governance practices in every aspect of our future development and growth." 

EBL has won 5 gold awards since the introduction of ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence in 2013. 
 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

56m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World