EBL wins ICSB gold award for corporate governance

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has won gold award in general banking category at the 10th ICSB National Award 2022 for Corporate Governance Excellence held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel on Saturday (14 October).

EBL was recognised for its outstanding corporate governance practices as well as transparency and accountability in overall management, reads a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL received the award and certificate from Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

A total of 40 companies in 14 different categories were awarded at the ceremony.

Ali Reza Iftekhar said in his reaction, "A recognition from a professional body like ICSB is special. This award will inspire us in our greater commitment to sound corporate governance practices in every aspect of our future development and growth."

EBL has won 5 gold awards since the introduction of ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence in 2013.

