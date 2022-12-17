EBL wins ICSB Gold Award

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) won the gold medal in the banking category at the 9th ICSB National Award for Corporate Governance Excellence 2021.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, received the country's top award in corporate governance from Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment adviser to the Prime Minister at a gala award ceremony held Saturday (17 December) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka, reads a press release.

After receiving the award, Iftekhar said, "It is a great honor for EBL and recognition of our continuous effort to adopt and adapt to international best practices in corporate governance."

Earlier, EBL won ICSB gold medals in 2013, 2014 and 2017 for promoting corporate governance excellence.