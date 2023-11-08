EBL wins ICMAB gold award

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has won the gold award at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2022 in the Private Commercial Bank category. EBL received the prestigious award in recognition of its invaluable contribution to the banking sector and national economy.

Tipu Munshi MP, Minister for Commerce handed over the award to Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL at a ceremony held yesterday, at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

Expressing his instant reaction Ali Reza Iftekhar said," It is a great honor for Team EBL. I consider this as a recognition of our relentless efforts in successfully tackling the current economic challenges while maintaining service excellence. The award will act as an inspiration for us to perform even better in the days to come."

Eastern Bank is best known for its innovative ideas and smart banking.  It is considered as one of the most compliant Banks in Bangladesh. Since the inception of the ICMAB Best Corporate Award in 2007, EBL received the accolade on 10 occasions including two gold awards. EBL also received the ICSB Gold Award for Corporate Governance recently.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accounts of Bangladesh (ICMAB) conducts the Best Corporate Award program annually to recognize the invaluable contributions made by corporate entities in different sectors and the national economy and to encourage increased competitiveness for efficiency.

Caption: Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has won a gold award in the Private Commercial Bank category at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2022. Tipu Munshi MP, Minister for Commerce handing over the award to Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, at a ceremony held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on November 7.

 

