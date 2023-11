Speaker of the Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP handed over the e-Commerce Movers Award (eCMA) 2023 trophy to Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, Head of Digital Financial Services, Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) at a ceremony held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dhaka recently.

Through this award the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) recognized EBL's significant contribution to Bangladeshi e-commerce industry.