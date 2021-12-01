EBL wins ‘The Banker’s Bank of the Year’ award

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has been awarded Bank of the Year 2021 for Bangladesh by the London-based The Banker magazine.

EBL is the first bank in Bangladesh to win the award for the 2nd year running.

This year's Bank of the Year award was announced by The Banker's Asia Editor Kimberly Long through a virtual award giving ceremony on Wednesday (1 December, 2021), reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of EBL, Ali Reza Iftekhar, in his reaction after winning the coveted global award said, "This is a global recognition of our efforts to digital transformation and sustainability. Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic in an excellent display of resilience, EBL maintained a fine balance between liquidity, profitability and solvency to post a positive growth in 2020, which continued in 2021."

Considering the global pandemic, the jury board this year continued to focus on resilience and service to customers by the winning banks and how they have initiated digital transformation and emphasised sustainable growth.

The awarded banks this year according to the judges, "truly demonstrated a level of stability that is testament to their organisational strength."