EBL, WEAB sign deal to support women entrepreneurs

Corporates

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 01:54 pm

Related News

EBL, WEAB sign deal to support women entrepreneurs

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 01:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (WEAB) has signed an agreement recently to aid women entrepreneurs of the country.

Under the agreement, EBL will provide support to the women entrepreneurs of WEAB for their development, enhancement of bankability, financial inclusion and socio-economic advancement through a collaborative approach, reads a press release.

The agreement will also enable WEAB members to avail the Bank's Women Banking products, services and financial consultancy from all EBL branches.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and WEAB President Salma Masud signed the deal at an event in Dhaka, on behalf of their respective organisations.  

EBL Head of Priority Banking and Women Banking Sarmin Atik, and WEAB first Vice-President Tazima Majumder, along with other officials from both the organisations, were present on the occasion.

EBL / Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / women entrepreneurs / Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (WEAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

3h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

3h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

15h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

15h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

16h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity