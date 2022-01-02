EBL, WEAB sign deal to support women entrepreneurs

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (WEAB) has signed an agreement recently to aid women entrepreneurs of the country.

Under the agreement, EBL will provide support to the women entrepreneurs of WEAB for their development, enhancement of bankability, financial inclusion and socio-economic advancement through a collaborative approach, reads a press release.

The agreement will also enable WEAB members to avail the Bank's Women Banking products, services and financial consultancy from all EBL branches.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and WEAB President Salma Masud signed the deal at an event in Dhaka, on behalf of their respective organisations.

EBL Head of Priority Banking and Women Banking Sarmin Atik, and WEAB first Vice-President Tazima Majumder, along with other officials from both the organisations, were present on the occasion.