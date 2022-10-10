EBL, Uqeel join hands facilitate legal services for female customers

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Uqeel have signed an agreement to provide legal facilities to EBL's female customers.

Under the agreement, women customers of EBL will get access to legal services at Uqueel at discounted rates along with free consultation opportunity, reads a press release.

Eastern Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar and Uqeel Co-Founder and CEO Barrister Nadia Choudhury penned the deal in Dhaka recently.

On the occasion, EBL Head of Business Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Liability and Wealth Management Sarmin Atik, Acting Head of Women Banking Natasha Kader, and Uqeel Case Manager Nadia Islam were present among others .