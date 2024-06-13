'EBL Skybanking Ramadan Campaign 2024' winners awarded

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has awarded top performing customers during the 'EBL Skybanking Ramadan Campaign 2024' at special ceremonies held in their Agrabad and Tangail branches recently. The top three winners of the campaign were awarded with televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners respectively, while seven other customers received gift hampers in recognition of their active participation.

The Digital Banking team of EBL organised the 21-day campaign for Skybanking users ahead of Eid al-Fitr. The EBL Skybanking users who made the highest number of financial transactions during this period became the winners. Touhidul Islam from Chittagong, and Rabby Miah and Fahim Islam, both from Tangail became the top winners, reads a press release.

EBL Skybanking offers a comprehensive app and web-based banking service, providing customers with the convenience of accessing banking services anytime and from anywhere using their smartphones, desktops, or laptops.

The ceremony was attended by Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Area Head of Chattogram; Anis Ahmed, Branch Manager of Agrabad branch; Muhammad Abir Ahmed Khan, Branch Manager of Tangail Branch; Mir Rehan Imtiaz, Unit Head of ADC, Digital Banking among others.



Caption: Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) Area Head of Chattogram Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Agrabad Branch Manager Anis Ahmed handing over the first prize to Touhidul Islam, winner of the 'EBL Skybanking Ramadan Campaign. The 21-day long campaign was organized by the Digital Banking team of EBL. The EBL Skybanking users who made the highest number of financial transactions during the period became the winners.

