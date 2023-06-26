EBL Skybanking campaign winners receive deep freezers

Corporates

Press Release
26 June, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 05:33 pm

Related News

EBL Skybanking campaign winners receive deep freezers

Press Release
26 June, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 05:33 pm
EBL Skybanking campaign winners receive deep freezers

Each of the three winners of EBL Skybanking campaign was awarded with a deep freezer at a ceremony held at the Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) head office today, reads a press release. 

On the eve of Eid ul Adha, Digital Banking team of EBL ran the 12-day campaign for Skybanking Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) users. Participants who made highest number of RTGS transactions during the campaign period received the prizes. 

The winners are Md Shibly Rahman and Md Kamrul Hasan from Dhaka, and Md Rabby Miah from Tangail.

EBL Skybanking is an app and web-based banking service accessible through Smartphone, desktop laptop etc. at anytime from anywhere. 

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL handed over the prizes to the winners.  EBL head of Business Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Digital Banking Amin Md Mehedi Hasan, and other senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.
 

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

9h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

7h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

Now | TBS Stories
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

4h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

22h | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month