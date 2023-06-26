EBL Skybanking campaign winners receive deep freezers

Each of the three winners of EBL Skybanking campaign was awarded with a deep freezer at a ceremony held at the Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) head office today, reads a press release.

On the eve of Eid ul Adha, Digital Banking team of EBL ran the 12-day campaign for Skybanking Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) users. Participants who made highest number of RTGS transactions during the campaign period received the prizes.

The winners are Md Shibly Rahman and Md Kamrul Hasan from Dhaka, and Md Rabby Miah from Tangail.

EBL Skybanking is an app and web-based banking service accessible through Smartphone, desktop laptop etc. at anytime from anywhere.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL handed over the prizes to the winners. EBL head of Business Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Digital Banking Amin Md Mehedi Hasan, and other senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.

