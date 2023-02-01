EBL signs participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Eastern Bank Limited ( EBL) signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for participation in Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund worth Tk1,000 crore.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of EBL and Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a signing ceremony held Tuesday (30 January) at the central bank, reads a press release.

Direct and indirect exporters will have the opportunity to take loans in local currency for a period of 180 days, against the purchase or import of raw materials at a 4% interest rate.