EBL signs deal with SEBL Distribution

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) will finance distributors of Solar Electro Bangladesh Ltd. (SEBL), national distributor of Xiaomi.

EBL head of business, retail and SME banking division Syed Zulkar Nayen and Dewan Kanon, managing director and CEO of SEBL Distribution signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

Tasnim Hussain, head of assets and recovery; Zaed Bin Hassan, acting head of supply chain financing business; Monjurul Quddus Shuvo, senior relationship manager of corporate banking division, from EBL, and Raihan Shorfuddin, finance controller from SEBL were present among others on the occasion.