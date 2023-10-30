EBL signs deal with FinCoach

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) recently signed an agreement with FinCoach.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and Sajjad Kabir Md. Shariful Alam, managing director of FinCoach signed the agreement at the bank's head office in the city, reads a press release.

Under the agreement, FinCoach will generate business leads for EBL's Retail and SME banking products such as loans, credit cards and deposit accounts through their online financial marketplace.

M Khurshed Alam, DMD and CRO, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of Business, Md Salekeen Ibrahim, head of Asset, Md Shabu Munshi, head of SME from EBL and AQM Kibriya, advisor of FinCoach were also present on the occasion.

