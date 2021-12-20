EBL signs co-brand card deal with BDF

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has signed a co-brand card agreement with Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation (BDF) at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in the capital.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME banking of EBL and Dr Shahed Rafi Pavel, chairman of BDF signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of digital financial services; Nahid Farzana, head of card business and Md Sanimul Haq Bhuiyan, acting unit head, corporate sales and alliance of EBL; Dr Tazin Afroz Shah, co-chairman and Dr MA Kaes, head of corporate affairs were present on the occasion.