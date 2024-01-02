EBL signs Bancassurance deal with MetLife

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and MetLife, leading private life insurance company of the country, have signed a Bancassurance Agreement at the Westin hotel in the city today.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, EBL and Muhammad Ala Uddin Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, MetLife signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Ali Reza Iftekhar expressed his hope this agreement would play a substantial role in creating awareness about insurance and positively contribute to the overall economic development of the country.

Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company whereby bank sells insurance products through its distribution channels. Bangladesh Bank and Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) have recently published Bancassurance circular and guidelines, enabling banks to act as corporate agents of insurance providers.

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director; M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business( Retail and SME Banking), Md. Khairul Hassan, Manager, Bancassurance and Student Banking from EBL; Md. Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, Additional Managing Director and Chief Distribution Officer, Nafis Akhter Ahmed, DMD and Chief of Corporate Business, Muhammad Asif Shams, SEVP and Head of Bancassurance, from MetLife were present among others on the occasion.