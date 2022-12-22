EBL signs agreement with Zantrik 

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) recently signed an agreement with Zantrik Limited.

Under the agreement, women customers of EBL can enjoy special discount on a host of vehicle management services along with free consultation, reads a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Muhtasim Mahdi All Farooque, managing director and CEO of Zantrik Limited signed the customer benefit agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Sarmin Atik, head of Liability and Wealth Management; Natasha Kader, acting head of Women Banking of EBL and Biplob Chandra Biswas, co-founder and COO; Farhana Chowdhury Ritu, chairman of Zantrik were also present on the occasion.