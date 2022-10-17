EBL signs agreement with Vroom 

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) recently signed an agreement with car maintenance services provider Vroom.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and of SME Banking at Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Syed Ahsan Habib, managing director of Vroom signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the agreement, EBL Priority customers will enjoy exclusive privileges on car maintenance services provided by Vroom, reads a press release.

Rabi Sankar Parial, head of Alternate Channels and Payroll Banking; Md Bin Mazid Khan, head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions from EBL and Md Al Niyaz Azad, service manager of Vroom and others were present on the occasion.