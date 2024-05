M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and AKM Mahfuzul Alam, Chief Sales Officer, ShareTrip Limited signed an agreement in Dhaka recently.

Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders will enjoy special benefits from ShareTrip, country's leading online travel agency (OTA).

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager, Retail Alliance, EBL and MD Nafiz Chowdhury, Marketing, ShareTrip were present among others on the occasion.