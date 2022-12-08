EBL signs agreement with PHWC for women customers

Eastern Bank Ltd has signed an agreement with Psychological Health and Wellness Clinic (PHWC).

Under this agreement, women customers of EBL can enjoy special discount on counseling services, training, workshop, mindfulness session offered by PHWC, reads a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Dr Ashique Selim, lead consultant psychiatrist and managing director of Psychological Health and Wellness Clinic (PHWC) signed the agreement in Dhaka recently.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business; Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management; Abdullah Tahmid, associate manager of women banking of EBL were also present on the occasion.