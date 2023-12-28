EBL signs agreement with Labaid Cancer Hospital

Women customers of Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) will enjoy up to 20% discount on different OPD and IPD services of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Centre. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) recently signed an agreement with LabAid Cancer Hospital.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, EBL and Md Meshkatul Monowar, Head of Business, Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center signed the agreement, said a press release.

Under the agreement, women customers ofEBL will enjoy up to 20% discount on different OPD and IPD services of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Centre.

Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL, and Mohammad Al-Hasib, Deputy Manager-Corporate Marketing of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center were present among others on the occasion.