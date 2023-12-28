EBL signs agreement with Labaid Cancer Hospital

Corporates

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

EBL signs agreement with Labaid Cancer Hospital

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 12:56 pm
Women customers of Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) will enjoy up to 20% discount on different OPD and IPD services of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Centre. Photo: Courtesy
Women customers of Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) will enjoy up to 20% discount on different OPD and IPD services of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Centre. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) recently signed an agreement with LabAid Cancer Hospital. 

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, EBL and Md Meshkatul Monowar, Head of Business, Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center signed the agreement, said a press release.

Under the agreement, women customers ofEBL will enjoy up to 20% discount on different OPD and IPD services of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Centre.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL, and Mohammad Al-Hasib, Deputy Manager-Corporate Marketing of Labaid Cancer Hospital and Super Speciality Center were present among others on the occasion.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) / LabAid Cancer Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

15m | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

25m | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

6h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

17h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

6h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

18h | Videos
Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

19h | Videos