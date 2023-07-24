EBL signs agreement with Bio Xin Cosmeceuticals

Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) customers can enjoy a 20% discount on offline purchases of all products, and treatments of Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, EBL and Muhammad Zahidul Hoque, CEO of Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management, Tanzeri Hoque, Head of Priority and Women Banking of EBL; Jannatul Ferdous, Senior Manager- Operations, Saiful Islam Rasel, Manager, Admin, and Nusaiba Rahman, Asst. Manager Busines Development of Bio-Xin was present on the occasion.