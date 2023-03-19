EBL signs agreement with BB for participation in GTF

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank regarding participation in Green Transformation Fund (GTF).

EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar and Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder recently exchanged the copy of agreement, reads a press release.

The fund has been introduced by the Bangladesh Bank to accelerate green practice and sustainable growth in export oriented and manufacturing industries.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Saidur Rahman, Executive Director Md Khurshid Alam, Director of Sustainable Finance Department Chowdhury Liakat Ali and others were present at the ceremony held at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank recently.