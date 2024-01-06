EBL signs agreement with Basecamp Adventures

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) and Kazi Monzurul Morshed Inam, Manager, Sales and Marketing, Basecamp Adventures Ltd. signed a deal in Dhaka recently.

Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders can enjoy special benefits on accommodation and Activities at Basecamp.

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL and Md. Imran Talukder, Assistant Manager, Sales and Marketing of Basecamp Adventures were present among others on the occasion.