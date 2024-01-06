EBL signs agreement with Basecamp Adventures

Corporates

Press Release
06 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 05:39 pm

EBL signs agreement with Basecamp Adventures

Press Release
06 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 05:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) and Kazi Monzurul Morshed Inam, Manager, Sales and Marketing, Basecamp Adventures Ltd.  signed a deal in Dhaka recently.

Under the arrangement, EBL cardholders can enjoy special benefits on accommodation and Activities at Basecamp.

Farzana Qader, Senior Manager of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL and Md. Imran Talukder, Assistant Manager, Sales and Marketing of Basecamp Adventures were present among others on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

40m | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

6h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

20m | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

1h | Videos
Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

2h | Videos
Coal eases country's power shortage

Coal eases country's power shortage

3h | Videos