EBL sign agreement with Havana Ltd

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) signed an agreement with Navana Limited in Dhaka recently.

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and Ahmed Saquib, Chief Operating Officer of Navana Limited signed the agreement, read a media release.

Under the agreement EBL cardholders to enjoy special discount while purchasing select brands of Toyota cars.

EBL Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions Md. Bin Mazid Khan, and Lutful Karim, Head of Marketing of Toyota Sales and Service were present among others on the occasion.

