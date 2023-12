EBL has been honored as a top tax-paying bank in the banking sector by National Board of Revenue (NBR) for the fiscal year 2022-2023, a press release of the bank said.

Managing Director & CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar, accompanied by CFO Masudul Hoque Sardar, received the trophy and a tax card from NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem at a ceremony held on December 20, 2023, the press release added.