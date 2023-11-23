EBL recognised as most innovative partner by ShareTrip

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has been awarded the Most Innovative Partner by the country's leading Travel Assistant Company, ShareTrip.

The award was a recognition for EBL as an innovative support system provider for the company, reads a press release.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, handed over the award trophy to Faisal M Fathe-ul Islam, head of M-Commerce and E-Commerce of EBL at a ceremony organised to celebrate the 4th anniversary of ShareTrip at a city hotel recently.

Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division; Sami Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Startup Bangladesh Ltd; Sadia Haque, co-founder and CEO of Sharetrip were present among others on the occasion.

Since inception, ShareTrip has been using EBL Skypay as their primary payment gateway providing seamless online transaction facilities. This year, EBL and ShareTrip has launched Travel Credit Card branded as "SkyTrip" featuring exciting benefits for the travel enthusiasts of Bangladesh. With the launch of STPay , EBL and ShareTrip will open doors to customers with new services like, Add Money, Send Money, Money Requests, Bank Transfer, Transaction History, Make Payments among others.

