EBL recognised as 'Best Bank Guarantee Partner in Bangladesh 2022'

Eastern Bank Limited ( EBL) has been awarded the "Best Bank Guarantee Partner in Bangladesh 2022" by a leading Chinese multinational technology company ZTE.

The award recognised EBL's commitment to quality services for ZTE over the years, said a press release.

The trophy was handed over to Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, EBL by Stephan Jia, financing head of ZTE South Asia, India, and Japan Region, at a ceremony held today at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

The ceremony was attended by Yang Tao, financial head of ZTE South Asia Region; Golam Jilani ACS, deputy CFO of ZTE Bangladesh; Mehdi Zaman, DMD and head of Treasury, FIs and Offshore Banking, Iftikhar Imam, head of Inbound Business and China Desk, EBL.

After receiving the award Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "We are proud to accept such a recognition from a leading MNC of ZTE's stature. This is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing excellent services and support to our valued partners. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with ZTE."

Ham, and Lee, financing managers of ZTE Bangladesh; M.G.K. Jewel, SRM, and International Business and OBU were also present on the occasion.

With its vital role in the infrastructural development of Bangladesh, EBL has been at the forefront of providing guarantees against the counter guarantees of foreign banks. Through its non-funded facilities in the form of guarantees, EBL has significantly contributed to various sectors including Power, Energy, Petroleum and Minerals, Roads and Communication, Telecommunications, as well as the Water and Sewerage Authority, Ministry of Defense, Port Authority, and others, reads the release.